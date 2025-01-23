PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will summon comedian Harith Iskander to clarify allegations of making remarks deemed insensitive towards Islam.

According to Sinar Harian, Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee confirmed that a police report had been lodged on the matter and that the department is collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to address the issue.

ALSO READ: Police receive three reports over Facebook post allegedly insulting Islam

“Everyone is urged to remain calm and allow the authorities to carry out their investigation.

“Jakim will never compromise on any actions that ridicule Islamic teachings or offend the sensitivities of Muslims.

“It is hoped that everyone can practice respect and tolerance in living together as a community,“ he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He stated that the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation, as stated in the Constitution, must always be respected.

“This should not be a reason for the community to avoid living harmoniously in a multicultural and multi-religious society,“ he said.

The controversy began when Harith posted on Facebook, jokingly stating that his faith was “shaken” upon seeing the word “ham” in the name of a RM5.50 coffee drink called “Ham Sap Kopi.”

ALSO READ: Comedian lodges report against Harith Iskander, social media account for allegedly insulting Islam

““I’m so confused. My iman tergugat (faith is shaken). This kopi will lead me down the wrong path in so many ways.

“Not just tempting me to become hamsap but ALSO confusing me with the word ‘ham’ in it. Is this for drinking or eating?

“I must file a police report because I am so weak that I’ve lost all ability to use logic. Who else feels confused?” he said in the post on Tuesday.

The post sparked public backlash.

Johor police have confirmed receiving three reports regarding a Facebook post, deemed insulting to Islam, made by account owners Cecelia Yap Song KL and Harith Iskander.