Jerantut police chief dies of heart attack at 59

JERANTUT: Jerantut district police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad died of a heart attack at his residence in Taman Saujana Utama today.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the 59-year-old officer was pronounced dead at approximately 3 pm.

Zukri, who assumed his role as Jerantut district police chief in April last year, was set to retire next month. His remains will be buried at the Felda Krau Muslim Cemetery in Raub after Maghrib prayers.

Yahaya expressed his condolences to Zukri’s family, praying for his soul to be among the righteous. - Bernama