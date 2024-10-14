PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission have seized RM321,000 in foreign and local currency during raids in two more safe houses in their investigation into a corruption case involving Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said they will be expecting to arrest more individuals linked to the probe, according to the New Straits Times.

“We have also received information that some money has been invested in Singapore, and there may be other accounts in different banks,“ he was quoted as saying.

So far, four individuals have been detained by MACC and Azam has confirmed that one of the suspects has been remanded from Thursday (Oct 10) until Tuesday (Oct 15), adding that the arrest is linked to a company director.

He added that a former MBI employee was detained for one night as the 45-year-old man is going through prostate cancer.

Not only that, two of the detained individuals, a 43-year-old driver and a 46-year-old finance officer involved in the sand concession case have been remanded for three days.

Furthermore, a politician is linked to the MACC investigation, as confirmed by Azam, but his identity has not been disclosed and the politician will be summoned once all the necessary evidence has been gathered and verified.

Currently, around 15 witnesses have been called with more to be expected.

MACC has opened several investigation papers under the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

Previously, it was reported that MACC had raided an apartment, believed to be a politician’s safe house, in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday night (Oct 12).

During the raid, MACC found S$1,529,000 (around RM5 million) in the apartment.

A source from MACC said the 10pm raid was conducted following the arrest of two individuals including a former senior executive of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) last Thursday.

Following the raid, MACC had since frozen around 15 bank accounts of several individuals and companies including those believed to be used by investigators to channel the bribes.