Main suspect in UPNM bullying case to be questioned today

PETALING JAYA: Police are set to quiz the main suspect in the recent bullying incident at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) this afternoon.

It was reported previously that nine individuals, including the alleged victim, have already had their statements recorded in connection with the case, according to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

Sources indicated that the injured victim was interviewed by investigators while receiving treatment at a hospital.

He also mentioned that a formal report on the incident has since been lodged.

“The suspect is expected to be questioned later this afternoon at the Cheras police headquarters,” he told New Straits Times.

The investigation began after a first-year student at UPNM sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his ribs and spine, allegedly caused by a senior student who reportedly stepped on him.

This incident occurred on October 21, just a day before another UPNM student suffered burns, reportedly from being pressed with a hot iron by senior students.

