TEHRAN: Malaysia and Iran share a firm commitment to humanitarian efforts in addressing Israeli violence against Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the matter was discussed during his courtesy call to Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at his office here, which lasted about 30 minutes, on Wednesday.

“We not only discussed multilateral relations but also reaffirmed our united stance against all forms of terrorism, in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, especially the proposal by Israel and other parties to relocate the Palestinian people out of Gaza.

“We are closely monitoring the upcoming Arab Emergency Summit on Tuesday, as its resolutions will be crucial for discussions at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting on March 7,“ he told Bernama after meeting staff of the Malaysian Embassy in Iran before concluding his maiden official visit. to the country

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency (AA) previously reported that Egypt has confirmed it will host an Emergency Arab Summit on March 4 to discuss plans for restoring Gaza without displacing Palestinians.

The summit was held following United States President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza and move the Palestinians to other territories, stating the desire to develop it as the “Riviera of the Middle East.

On February 16, the media reported that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed that his country is drawing up a plan to completely restore Gaza without displacing Palestinians.

Elaborating on the issue, Mohamad said developments in the Middle East are important and Malaysia is also concerned about the situation in the affected areas.

“For Palestine, we heard that Egypt and Saudi Arabia have proposals on how to manage the situation in Gaza after the ceasefire is implemented.

“So we hope this ceasefire will last so we can focus on discussing the reconstruction of Gaza,“ he said.