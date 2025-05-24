PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that higher education fosters an environment where people from diverse backgrounds can learn with and from one another, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He emphasised that Malaysian universities embody this commitment through policies and partnerships that prioritise access, collaboration, and mutual respect, values that guide our decisions and shape the future Malaysia aims to build.

“The global higher education community is observing with concern the growing rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States.

“These shifts challenge long-standing principles that have allowed universities to build trust across borders and foster shared intellectual growth,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, it was reported that the Trump administration barred Harvard from enrolling international students, escalating tensions with America’s oldest university.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration had revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor programme.

Zambry added that the decision to restrict international student access at Harvard reflects a wider trend.

While this case is timely and familiar, it signals a broader retreat from inclusion and openness in higher education worldwide.

He also affirmed that Malaysia will continue to support inclusive education and stand in solidarity with institutions and communities affected by measures that restrict access and undermine diversity.

“We remain committed to the principles that give education its true purpose and reach,” he said.