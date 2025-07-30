Malaysia strengthens Vietnam tourism ties for VM2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is stepping up efforts to strengthen bilateral tourism cooperation with Vietnam as part of its strategic preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the initiative aims to boost market visibility and foster deeper engagement between industry players from both countries.

“Our visit aimed to strengthen bilateral tourism ties between Malaysia and Vietnam, particularly in laying the foundation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 through enhanced market promotion and industry collaboration,” he said in a Facebook post today.

During the meeting, Tiong was warmly welcomed by Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association (HTA) president Nguyen Thi Khanh, along with several vice presidents and association representatives.

Although Vietnam records about 10 million outbound travellers annually, only a small percentage currently choose Malaysia as their destination.

“We aim to change this by introducing joint promotions, bundled packages, and targeted travel experiences to encourage Vietnamese tourists to explore Malaysia more deeply, particularly secondary cities and cultural or natural attractions in Perak, Pahang, Melaka, Sarawak, and Sabah,” he said.

To further enhance tourism awareness, Tiong also proposed organising a Malaysian Food and Culture Festival in Ho Chi Minh City to showcase the country’s culinary heritage, traditions, and tourism offerings. - Bernama