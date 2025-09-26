Malaysia targets lower drug addiction rates and better rehab by 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The government is eyeing a reduction in drug addiction rates and improved effectiveness of treatment and rehabilitation by 2026 through expanded access to services and more dynamic, comprehensive treatment methods.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Eradication of Drugs (JKMD), said the key performance indicator (KPI) is to ensure more individuals receive treatment and rehabilitation, including through voluntary and holistic approaches for addicts and substance abusers.

“This expansion of treatment and rehabilitation services aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, particularly Target 3.5.1, which aims to ensure access to pharmacological, psychosocial, rehabilitation, and follow-up care interventions for those facing psychotropic substance use disorders,” he told Bernama in a recent interview.

Ahmad Zahid said that treatment accessibility is being strengthened through initiatives such as the National Anti-Drugs Agency’s (AADK) Mobile Recovery Treatment (MRT), TeleHello service, as well as treatment and rehabilitation facilities across all states and districts, including community homes, transitional houses, and Baitul Islah centres.

“This expanded access allows more individuals to enter the treatment system earlier and receive early intervention to prevent addiction from becoming chronic or recurring. Additionally, AADK implements the Post Continuum of Care Programme (PCCP) to help clients maintain long-term recovery with continuous social and professional support,” he explained.

Ahmad Zahid also highlighted that treatment effectiveness is measured using the Client Recovery Index developed by AADK, based on the international standards of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which evaluates progress across four main dimensions: health, housing, purpose, and community.

“Recovery is not merely about stopping drug use, but achieving success in all aspects of life. From 2019 to June 2025, client recovery rates have increased from 65 per cent to 80 per cent over six consecutive years.

“By 2026, this 80 per cent recovery rate target is expected to be maintained until 2030, which is significantly higher than the international average set by the United States National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at 40 per cent to 60 per cent,” he noted.

According to data shared by AADK, drug abuse remains at a critical level with a 32.5 per cent increase in cases from 2023 to 2024.

Statistics also show that in 2023, there were 436 addicts per 100,000 population, rising to 586 per 100,000 in 2024. As of June this year, the rate remains high at 396 addicts per 100,000 population. - Bernama