PUTRAJAYA: A former chairman of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) reiterated in the High Court, today, that his testimony as a defence witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial should not be construed as an indication that he was a crony or proxy of the former prime minister.

Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin, 75, who served as chairman of 1MDB from 2009 to 2016, said that his sole intention was to provide an honest account of the company’s operations during his tenure.

The 12th defence witness made this assertion during re-examination by lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, at Najib’s trial for allegedly misappropriating RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

Muhammad Shafee: You have held positions in government. By testifying like this, are you not concerned that such an appointment may not come your way again?

Che Lodin: As I have mentioned in the earlier part of my testimony, I’m here to tell the truth about what transpired during my tenure as chairman. If any organisation I am associated with finds that unacceptable, it’s fine with me.

Che Lodin was appointed as 1MDB chairman following the resignation of his predecessor, Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, in late 2009, amid suspicions of Najib’s alleged involvement in wrongdoing at the company.

The witness was also questioned about Najib’s purported ‘top-down approach’ in directing the board of directors to follow his instructions.

“I disagree with that. For instance, in the acquisition of Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd, the idea was initially proposed by consultants, before receiving approval from the shareholder (Najib),” he explained.

Muhammad Shafee: Tan Sri, as we are in the month of Ramadan, can you confirm that everything you have testified to in the past few days is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?

Che Lodin: Insya-Allah, I have spoken the truth and nothing but the truth.

On Oct 30 last year, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah (now a Court of Appeal judge) ordered Najib to enter his defence, after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues on Monday.