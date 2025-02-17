ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police busted a syndicate involved in producing counterfeit liquor, following raids on two factories in Taman Industri Jaya and Taman Industri JB Perdana, which led to a seizure valued at RM329,990.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M Kumarasan said the raids were conducted by the Nusa Bestari Police Station and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters (IPD) on Feb 7 and 9.

The syndicate, believed to have been operating for six months, targeted foreign buyers.

“The factories were used to process counterfeit liquor. Investigations are ongoing to identify the masterminds,“ Kumarasan told a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri IPD today.

He added that the seized counterfeit liquor would be sent to a laboratory for analysis.

In the first raid at Taman Industri Jaya, 122 boxes and 45 bottles of various liquor brands, nine barrels of liquid believed to be alcohol, and nine alcohol processing machines were seized, valued at RM317,640. Four Myanmar nationals, aged 21 to 43, who were workers at the factory, were arrested.

The second raid at Taman Industri JB Perdana resulted in the seizure of RM12,350 worth of items, including 438 boxes of empty McDowell liquor bottles, five barrels of alcohol, and various packaging materials. Five Myanmar nationals, aged 22 to 39, were arrested.

All arrested individuals were remanded for 14 days. Four suspects from the first raid were remanded from Feb 8, while the five arrested in the second raid were remanded starting Feb 10.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Kumarasan said the 5th Batallion, General Operations Force, Simpang Renggam seized 530 boxes of contraband liquor of various brands worth RM79,500 in Nusa Bestari on Feb 12. An Isuzu truck and three Toyota Estima vehicles were also seized during the operation.

Seven local men, aged between 26 and 46, were arrested. Four of them had prior criminal and drug-related records, and they were remanded for 12 days starting Feb 13.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967.