PETALING JAYA: The police have cleared the air on an alleged hit-and-run incident at a residential area in Johor that took place last Sunday (Oct 20), involving a Toyota Vios and a motorcycle.

This is following a viral video of the 6.35pm incident circulating all over social media platforms.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 63-year-old Toyota driver was heading to Taman Johor Jaya during the incident, when he hit the motorcyclist upon exiting.

In a statement, Sohaimi explained that the Toyota driver stopped 300 metres from the scene and walked to the location of the incident.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist and the 12-year-old pillion rider sustained minor injuries.

The case is being investigated under Rule 3(2)(B) LN 166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for not giving way to moving vehicles.

In the video, the red Toyota Vios was seen driving straight into the intersection at the same time as the motorcyclist.

The Toyota then reversed and turned to the right side of the intersection.

Moments later, several people gathered at the scene.

