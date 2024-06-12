IPOH: The High Court here was told today that the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) has taken over the investigation paper into the murder of student Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, from the IPD’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.

Ipoh CID chief DSP Mohd Zulkefli Mohd Mukhtar, 51, testified that the investigation paper was first opened on Dec 15, 2023, by traffic investigating officer Inspector Jong Pit Chao. However, after a preliminary review, the CID took over the case on Dec 16, 2023, assigning ASP Chua Sze Chuan to lead the investigation, under the Ipoh district police chief’s directive.

The 27th prosecution witness added that, on Dec 18, 2023, the investigation paper was reassigned to ASP S. Dasarathan, following instructions from the deputy public prosecutor (DPP). This directive came through the deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department (Investigation and Legal), with both Jong and Chua continuing to assist Dasarathan.

“To ensure thorough and timely progress, I established a dedicated task force to oversee the investigation. I also actively contributed to supporting the lead investigating officer,” Mohd Zulkefli said while reading his witness statement before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, on the 14th day of the trial of DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, who was charged with the murder of 17-year-old Muhammad Zaharif Affendi.

Mohd Zulkefli further disclosed that on Dec 19, 2023, he assisted Dasarathan in confiscating the accused’s clothing at Taiping Prison. The items seized included a pair of trousers and a shirt, facilitated through the Prisons Department.

He said that the clothing, worn by the accused during the incident, was seized as part of the investigation.

“I handed the items over to Dasarathan on the same day (Dec 19), for further investigation. Beyond that, my role was limited to supervising and monitoring the work of the investigating officer and the task force team,“ he explained.

He added that under his supervision, the investigation progressed efficiently, encompassing witness statements, forensic analysis, technical assessments, and medical examinations, to ensure thoroughness.

Mohd Zulkefli, during cross-examination by lawyer Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, representing the accused, confirmed that the accused had been arrested on Dec 15, 2023.

Mior Faridalathrash: Why wasn’t the seizure carried out by the Ipoh IPD at the time of the arrest?

Mohd Zulkefli: I am unable to answer that question, Your Honour, as the investigation was initially handled by the traffic department.

Mior Faridalathrash: You did not mark the two case items. How can you confirm that the items presented in court today are the same ones seized at Taiping Prison, without any identifying markings?

Mohd Zulkefli: Your Honour, the confirmation is based on the recorded brand name on the case items.

The prosecution was handled by DPPs Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, together with Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani and Low Qin Hui, while the accused Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, was represented by lawyers, M. Athimulan, Mior Faridalathrash and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

Mohd Nazri, 45, is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi on Jalan Taman Jati 1, near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati, between 11.45 am and 12.40 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The trial resumes Monday.