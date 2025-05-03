Police to question Era FM announcers over controversial video today

PETALING JAYA: Investigators from Bukit Aman will be questioning three Era FM radio announcers today morning.

According to New Straits Times, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the three are among six individuals scheduled to meet with the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit around 11am today.

READ MORE: M’sians outraged after video of local radio station DJs mocking Hindu faith goes viral

He shared that the other three people include Astro Audio director, a social media executive who manages the TikTok account for era.je, and the radio station manager.

“As of now, we have received a total of 44 police reports related to this matter,“ he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Astro Audio also expressed regret over the video and apologised for the actions of the three announcers.

ALSO READ:

Police receive 6 reports over viral video involving radio hosts

Era FM issues apology for viral video mocking Hindu faith