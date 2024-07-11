PETALING JAYA: The restaurant which was featured in the viral video of the restaurant worker spitting is located outside of Kuala Lumpur, clarified Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

In a statement posted onto their Facebook page today (Nov 7), DBKL explained that they had conducted inspection at two eateries located in Kuala Lumpur and had issued fines.

However, neither of the two eateries were the restaurant featured in the viral video.

“DBKL wishes to refer to a post dated Oct 23 regarding enforcement actions taken against two restaurants. DBKL conducted inspections at both premises following a viral video showing a restaurant worker packing food in a manner that did not meet hygiene standards, allegedly identified as an employee of the restaurant.

“Following the post, the management of both restaurants met with DBKL, presenting evidence and filing police reports against the individual who released the video.

“DBKL would like to stress that although both restaurants using the name were penalised for various violations, neither of these establishments is the restaurant featured in the viral video.

“The restaurant in the video is located outside of Kuala Lumpur,” the statement read.

DBKL also reminded to all eatery owners in Kuala Lumpur to always ensure the cleanliness of their premises, workers, and to prioritise food handling for the safety of the public.