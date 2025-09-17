Sarawak Premier calls for unity and rights protection on Malaysia Day

BINTULU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to protecting unity and rights in alignment with the Malaysia MADANI spirit and Sarawak Maju Makmur aspiration.

He stated that with public support, Sarawak now stands firmly positioned to continue advancing as one of Malaysia’s largest economies after achieving World Bank high-income status since 2022.

“Our achievement benefits not only Sarawak but also elevates Malaysia’s global standing,“ he declared during the Malaysia Day 2025 State-level Celebration Gathering.

He expressed confidence that by 2030, Sarawak would maintain its crucial role in the national economy through high-value industries including renewable energy development.

The Premier highlighted Sarawak’s emerging reputation as the “Battery of ASEAN” through its energy exports to neighbouring countries including Indonesia, Singapore, and Brunei.

He also emphasised Sarawak’s strategic position as a gateway to the Borneo region during Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

This year’s celebration theme “Sarawak Maju Makmur Dalam Malaysia” reflects both the state’s accomplishments and its future direction toward 2030.

The event was attended by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar along with state cabinet ministers and deputy ministers. – Bernama