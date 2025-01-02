PETALING JAYA: The management has promised to refund customers following a viral incident where a float from a glass water slide fell and injured a visitor at Sky City, i-City Theme Park here.

A spokesperson for Sky i-City said the park was also offering customers the option to exchange their tickets for other attractions at i-City.

According to Sinar Harian, the spokesperson said: “The Sky i-City ride is currently closed, but the management is working hard to resume operations as soon as possible.”

However, it did not specify a closure date, the status of Shah Alam City Council’s (MBSA) fine for operating without written approvals, or when the park will reopen.

“Sky i-City fully supports the Visit Selangor 2025 and Visit Malaysia 2026 campaigns, and we are working to reopen as quickly as possible,“ the spokesperson stated.

“Guests who have purchased tickets for Sky i-City can exchange them for other attractions at i-City or request a full refund by contacting 03-55218800.”

Previously, police confirmed they received a report about the viral incident on Wednesday.

Shah Alam district police chief, assistant commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, said the report about the incident was received at 1.08am on Friday after a 13-second video went viral on social media.

He further said that investigations revealed that the MBSA had issued a fine dated November 14, 2024, to the theme park management for constructing the attraction without written approval from MBSA.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Selangor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995 for operating without a license.