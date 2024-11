KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, rocked New Ireland Region, Papua New Guinea, at 1.28 pm today, according to the Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake, at a depth of 45 km, was at coordinates 4.6 degrees south and 153.1 degrees east, 89 km east of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea.

The quake did not pose any threat of a tsunami, it said.