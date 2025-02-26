PETALING JAYA: The Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) promotional videos will be divided into shorter videos or “zones”, according to Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said the 40-minute long video divided into “zones” will feature two to three states, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

Tiong said five 10-minute videos were produced based on the country’s five main regions which are central, north, south and east of the peninsula, with Sabah and Sarawak.

“This (40-minute) video is indeed a little long. (That’s why) we asked our production house to do some ‘zoning’.

“To the people who may think this video is a little too long, we have done ‘zoning’ to split two or three states into one zone,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that every three months, these videos would be “updated and refined”, as quoted, to include new tourist spots.

Tiong reportedly revealed last Thursday (Feb 20) that the full Visit Malaysia 2026 promotional video costs RM1.9 million.

Earlier, it was reported that the initial VM2026 promotional video sparked controversy following comments from Bersatu Youth and PAS Youth parties criticising it, claiming that the video failed to capture the Muslim majority in Malaysia due to its focus on non-Muslim places of worship.

Hence, Tiong announced last month that the video will be re-done to include elements of Muslim places of worship