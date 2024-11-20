PETALING JAYA: Faulty electrical wiring on an express bus, responsible for the tragic electrocution death of an 18-year-old passenger, was found to violate safety standards, Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated.

During a press conference in the Parliament building on Wednesday, he disclosed that a Special Task Force, formed to investigate the incident, identified several critical issues with the vehicle’s wiring and electrical equipment.

He mentioned that the task force found the wiring connection from the distribution box (DB) to the socket reversed, while the electrical equipment on the bus did not meet safety standards.

Loke also pointed out that the installation was done by unlicensed personnel, violating the Energy Commission’s (ST) guidelines.

“While the bus’s structural components adhered to approved technical plans and passed a Puspakom inspection on May 20, the electrical wiring issues required immediate attention,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

He further mentioned immediate actions have since been taken to address the issue and prevent similar incidents.

“As an initial measure, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) issued a show-cause letter to the operator, Konsortium Bas Ekspres Semenanjung (M) Sdn Bhd, on November 4.

“On November 5, the Road Transport Department (JPJ), accompanied by ST and the Fire and Rescue Department, inspected the bus in Butterworth, Penang,” he said.

According to him, additional checks were conducted on November 6 at the manufacturer’s premises in Beranang, Selangor, with the involvement of various agencies, including JPJ, Miros, and Sirim.

APAD identified another bus operated by the same company was also found with similar wiring issues.

As a result, he mentioned that the bus’ operations are suspended temporarily while further investigations are conducted.

“In response to the findings, APAD issued a directive on Nov 6 for all bus operators to cease using three-pin electrical sockets on their buses with immediate effect.

“The suspension will remain in place until new policies and wiring guidelines are issued by the Transport Ministry.

“Moving forward, APAD will require both new and existing bus operators to submit certified inspection reports or certificates for additional electrical wiring installations, conducted by accredited bodies recognised by the Department of Standards Malaysia,” he said.

He emphasised that operators must ensure all additional electrical equipment in commercial vehicles, including cables, sockets, and residual current devices, adhere to recognized safety standards and certifications.

To prevent future incidents, he outlined plans for stricter enforcement of electrical wiring and safety equipment standards in public transport.

He also noted that enhanced monitoring and more rigorous compliance measures would be introduced to protect passenger safety.

“The government takes passenger safety very seriously and will ensure that stringent measures are in place to prevent such incidents from recurring,“ he concluded.

The full investigation report from the Special Task Force will be presented to the Transport Ministry in due course.