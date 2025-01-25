PETALING JAYA: The police have confirmed finding traces of drugs in the body of teenage girl Yap Xin Yuan, whose decomposed remains was discovered in Banting on December 28, 2024.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said at this time, the police are awaiting the report from forensic experts to determine whether the amount of drugs in her body could have been the cause of death or if there were other reasons.

Hussein stated that the drugs in her body cannot be ruled as the cause of death yet, as reported by Berita Harian , citing a press conference held earlier today.

“The police are still investigating and collecting other statements to identify the actual cause of the teenager’s death.

“This is an investigation process, and there are cases where the police can investigate or gather enough statements for charges,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that some cases require more time for investigation, saying that it cannot always be completed during the remand period.

“The maximum we can detain someone for any offense is only for a period of 14 days. So, when evidence cannot be gathered within that time, we cannot detain any individual for longer than that,” he explained.

Hussein also confirmed that once both reports are obtained, the police will refer back to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) with a suggestion for charges.

“So, if the DPP finds that the available evidence is sufficient for charges, an instruction to charge will be given, and that is the process that the public needs to understand,“ he added.

“There are cases where we can charge during the remand period, and there are cases that take longer,“ he was quoted as saying.

Previously, it was reported that the motives surrounding the 15-year-old’s death were a misunderstanding and alleged excessive drug consumption.

Yap was reported missing by her family on December 19, 2024, after she failed to return from a lion dance rehearsal held at a basketball court in Batu 11, Cheras.