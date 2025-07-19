Youth groups seek dialogue on Malaysia’s 30-year age cap policy

MELAKA: Gerakan Belia 4B Malaysia has called for an open dialogue to review the decision to limit the youth age cap to 30, citing concerns over its impact on leadership continuity within youth organisations nationwide.

Its president, Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali, said while the government’s intent to streamline youth programmes and funding is understood, the policy risks disrupting the leadership structure in many organisations.

“We welcome any efforts to improve youth development, but in the case of this age limit, we hope the Youth and Sports Ministry will engage in open discussions with all stakeholders,” he said after launching the Lead@School motivational programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sultan Muhammad.

Mohd Ridhwan, who also chairs the World Youth Foundation, said leaders aged 30 to 40 play a vital role in bridging younger youth with national policymakers, as they bring experience, networks and refined leadership capabilities.

“In large organisations, grooming future leaders takes time. A strict age cap could threaten leadership continuity and weaken grassroots resilience,” he said.

He added that the issue has been discussed for several years without a conclusive resolution, and therefore called for any implementation to be carried out gradually and inclusively.

“We believe in strategic collaboration between youth organisations and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. If policy adjustments are needed, they should be practical and sustainable. Most importantly, young people must benefit meaningfully from any changes,” he said.

Last Thursday, the media reported that the age cap for youth in Malaysia will officially take effect on Jan 1 next year, following two previous postponements.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the ministry has conducted several engagement sessions to explain the policy and has provided financial support to facilitate the transition. - Bernama