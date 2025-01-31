Honouring Lee Lam Thye

I AM writing in response to the article by Datuk Seri Azman Ujang in theSun on Jan 24, marking the occasion of Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye’s birthday.

I concur with Azman’s description of Lee as an iconic figure, which, in my humble view, is the best way to encapsulate the man.

I remember reading the English version of his book Call Lee Lam Thye, which was recently published, with the proceeds going to charitable organisations.

The book launch was graced by none other than His Royal Highness The Sultan of Selangor. I was pleased to learn that the book was also translated and published in Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Tamil as Lee served all races in Malaysia.

Lee, as I have known him, is true to his words when he says, “I can’t imagine myself staying at home and doing nothing”. The social service spirit runs in his veins, and it will only end when he is no longer with us. Yet, his legacy will remain and decorate the pages of history.

I have witnessed his services and contributions not just to humanity but also to the welfare of animals.

I have seen this MP walking through a wet market in Pudu Raya and conversing with hawkers and the public. He always dressed simply to be among the grassroots, and the public would flock to him.

He also visited coffee shops, where he would type out letters to the authorities on his facit typewriter, with a rubber stamp always kept in his car.

The hawkers and business peddlers would always seek his assistance, and he never failed them. That may be the reason why he was also known as the “Father of the Hawkers”.

Lee has always been a champion of the people in Malaysia. There is even a market named after him in China Town in Kuala Lumpur by the hawkers in appreciation for his services to them.

What amazed me most was his performance in parliament. He spoke with no fear or favour. Fluent in Bahasa Malaysia, he would hold the government accountable when necessary but also commend them when they did something commendable. Ministers and civil servants paid serious attention to his words.

It was rare to see such a level-headed MP. He was well respected, admired and appreciated and belonged to a school of his own.

I was sad to see him leave politics but he is one who never retires. He still serves the country and its people, using any platform he can.

He is also a member of many NGOs and continues to make us proud in every way. Lee has earned numerous awards locally and internationally.

Among the many true tributes Azman paid to Lee, this one deserves recognition: “By all accounts, there is no one else who can match or even come close to Lee among us Malaysians in terms of tenacity and longevity in social activism and public services rendered.”

Well said Datuk Seri. Nobody could have put it better.

Siva Subramaniam

Sentul