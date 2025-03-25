Chelsea eye permanent Sancho deal despite cancel clause: reports

LONDON: Chelsea are willing to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal from Manchester United despite a £5 million ($6.4 million) clause that would allow them to cancel the deal, according to reports on Monday.

Sancho moved to Chelsea on loan in August in a deal that reportedly included an obligation for Chelsea to buy the winger for £25 million.

But after a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old's form has dipped and details have emerged of a way out for the west London club if they paid a cancellation fee.

With just two goals in all competitions and none since December, Sancho has struggled to hold down a regular place in Enzo Maresca's side as they chase qualification for next season's Champions League.

However, Sancho's permanent transfer is reportedly still expected to go ahead as planned, with Chelsea hoping he can recapture the form that helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final during a loan spell last season.

Maresca has repeatedly said he is happy with Sancho's displays, insisting he has been surprised by how much he has progressed following his acrimonious departure from Old Trafford.

Sancho was involved in a public spat last season with former United boss Erik ten Hag and did not make another appearance before being loaned to Dortmund.

Chelsea were linked with United winger Alejandro Garnacho in January and could move to strengthen in that position in the close season even if they sign Sancho.