KUCHING: Sarawak’s Muay Thai squad has made history by emerging as the overall champions in this year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024, according to Sarawak Muay Thai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim.

He said his team had delivered an exceptional performance after more than 10 years of trying to achieve this goal, securing five gold medals, four silvers and a bronze.

“This year, our intention and aspiration to become champions have been realised, fulfilling Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision that Sarawak will one day become a house of sport.

“This is a gift from our athletes to the state government, which has provided tremendous support and encouragement for the development of Muay Thai in Sarawak,” he told reporters at an appreciation ceremony last night organised by the association in conjunction with the team’s Sukma 2024 success.

Jumaat expressed hope that the state government would seriously consider the establishment of a High-Performance Sports Centre to advance Sarawak’s sports achievements further.

“By improving the necessary facilities, we can ensure that Sarawak’s sports will not only thrive today but also in the future, allowing us to achieve the best possible outcomes.

“For example, the Muay Thai venue at Paragon Mall Bintulu should be recognised as world-class due to its high standards,“ he said, expressing hope that Muay Thai events would be held in Sarawak during the 2027 SEA Games.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during his speech the Sukma 2024 closing ceremony at the Unity Stadium last night, announced that the government has agreed to make Sarawak a co-host of the SEA Games when Malaysia next hosts the regional sports event in 2027.

Sarawak emerged as the overall champion of Sukma 2024, securing 76 gold, 54 silver and 68 bronze medals, ending a 30-year wait since their last championship win in 1994.

