Jessica Pegula surprised by US Open semi-final return after poor form

JESSICA PEGULA expressed surprise at reaching the US Open semi-finals for the second consecutive year despite her recent poor form.

The American fourth seed defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

“I think I’ve been playing some really good tennis,“ Pegula said after dispatching two-time Grand Slam champion Krejcikova inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She faces either reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka or former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a final spot.

The 31-year-old suffered a dismal first-round Wimbledon loss last month and struggled in her US Open preparations.

“I guess I surprised myself,“ said Pegula.

She credited her mental resilience for bouncing back from recent disappointments.

“I always come back to the fact that I’m pretty confident with who I am, and I think I’ll always back myself and figure things out in the end instead of kind of spiralling and letting it go too far.”

Pegula acknowledged benefiting from a favourable draw at Flushing Meadows.

“I’ve gotten somewhat of a favourable draw leading up to today,“ she said.

“I think I haven’t really had to play anyone like matchup-wise as well that has really bothered me a ton, so I think that’s helped.”

Krejcikova, who saved eight match points in her previous match, couldn’t replicate that miracle against Pegula.

“We all saw what she did against Taylor, so I was happy that we’re done,“ said Pegula. – AFP