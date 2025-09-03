  1. Sport

Jessica Pegula surprised by US Open semi-final return after poor form

theSun Sport
  • 2025-09-03 07:35 AM
Jessica Pegula of the United States acknowledges the crowd after defeating Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia following their Women's Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. - Al Bello/Getty Images/AFPPIXJessica Pegula of the United States acknowledges the crowd after defeating Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia following their Women's Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. - Al Bello/Getty Images/AFPPIX

JESSICA PEGULA expressed surprise at reaching the US Open semi-finals for the second consecutive year despite her recent poor form.

The American fourth seed defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 without dropping a set throughout the tournament.

“I think I’ve been playing some really good tennis,“ Pegula said after dispatching two-time Grand Slam champion Krejcikova inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She faces either reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka or former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday for a final spot.

The 31-year-old suffered a dismal first-round Wimbledon loss last month and struggled in her US Open preparations.

“I guess I surprised myself,“ said Pegula.

She credited her mental resilience for bouncing back from recent disappointments.

“I always come back to the fact that I’m pretty confident with who I am, and I think I’ll always back myself and figure things out in the end instead of kind of spiralling and letting it go too far.”

Pegula acknowledged benefiting from a favourable draw at Flushing Meadows.

“I’ve gotten somewhat of a favourable draw leading up to today,“ she said.

“I think I haven’t really had to play anyone like matchup-wise as well that has really bothered me a ton, so I think that’s helped.”

Krejcikova, who saved eight match points in her previous match, couldn’t replicate that miracle against Pegula.

“We all saw what she did against Taylor, so I was happy that we’re done,“ said Pegula. – AFP