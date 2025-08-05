Lionel Messi’s leg injury minor, Inter Miami confirms

INTER MIAMI has described Lionel Messi’s right leg injury as minor, easing concerns over the superstar’s fitness. The Argentine exited early in Saturday’s Leagues Cup match against Necaxa after a collision with two opponents.

Medical tests confirmed the issue is not serious. The club stated, “The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.”

Without Messi, Inter Miami fought back to draw 2-2 before winning 5-4 on penalties. The Herons sit second in the Leagues Cup standings with five points. They face Pumas UNAM next on Wednesday.

Messi, 38, has 18 MLS goals this season, tied for the league lead. He also contributed two assists in Miami’s Leagues Cup opener. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner remains pivotal as Miami eyes playoff contention. - Reuters