THE Malaysian Football League (MFL) will announce after April 30 which clubs have secured a licence to compete in the Super League for the 2025-2026 season.

MFL acting chief executive officer Shazli Shaik stated that the First Instance Body (FIB) will determine which teams meet the requirements for the National Licence, a crucial prerequisite for participation in the top-tier league.

He emphasised that MFL has been actively engaging with clubs, including those facing financial challenges, to ensure they fulfill the necessary licensing conditions, New Straits Times reported.

“I think over the next month or so, clubs must work hard to ensure all licensing details are met before the April 30 deadline,” he said during MFL’s recent iftar event with the media.

Last week, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) club owner Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim made headlines when he suggested that Sri Pahang and Kedah FC might not feature in next season’s Super League.

On the possibility of Brunei returning to the competition, Shazli stated that any updates would be announced later.

Brunei, which previously played in the Singapore Premier League, had a stint in the Malaysian Super League, finishing third in the 2005-06 season.

MFL remains open to the inclusion of foreign clubs in the M-League, provided they receive FIFA’s approval.