NSC: Decision to allow Para swimming coach to resume duties a correct one

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) reiterated that the decision to allow a National Para swimming coach who was embroiled in a sexual harassment case to resume duties was a correct one because a thorough investigation had been carried out and completed.

The NSC in a statement today said a decision (to allow the coach to resume duties) was only made after police had carried out a thorough investigation while the NSC through the Misconduct and Protection in Sports Committee (JSPS), had also conducted a thorough investigation, including interviewing 11 relevant parties.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, NSC, through the recommendations provided by JSPS, also found no basis or witnesses to support the allegations of misconduct.

“It is NSC’s commitment to ensure a safe and secured environment for everyone involved in training programmes under the NSC and the NSC will never compromise with any form of misconduct or misbehaviour that can affect athletes,” read the statement.

The NSC hopes that all parties, including the mass media, understand that the mental and physical well-being of para athletes always remains a priority.

Last February, local media reported that the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) confirmed that a para swimming coach was being investigated for sexually harassing an underaged para athlete.

According to the report, MPM president, Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin had said that the governing body had lodged a police report after receiving an email regarding the matter from the Malaysian Paralympic Swimming Association (MPSA).

On March 31, the NSC had decided not to take further action regarding allegations of sexual harassment involving a para swimming coach towards an athlete under his care, as reported by the mass media previously as there was no evidence or witnesses to such an allegation.