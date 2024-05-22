PETALING JAYA: Local squash star S. Sivasangari has made history by becoming the first Malaysian player since Datuk Nicol David to break into top 10 world rankings and be nominated for the prestigious PSA Women’s Player of the Year award.

The other nominees include Egyptian world No. 1 Nour El Sherbini, No. 2 Nouran Gohar and No.3 Hania El Hammamy. The fifth player is world No. 4 Olivia Weaver of the United States.

The 25-year-old Sivasangari has been in top form and recently achieved a historic feat by entering the world squash top 10 rankings.

She recently won the Hong Kong Football Club Open last December and the London Classic last month.

During the London Classic, the Kedahan stunned El Sherbini in the quarter-finals, world No. 4 Nele Gilis of Belgium in the semi-finals and El Hammamy in the final.

ALSO READ: Sivasangari breaks into world top 10

The voting for the PSA award closes on May 27. The winner will be announced at The Book Rotunda in Birmingham on June 8.

Fans can vote for Sivasangari and show their support for the Malaysian squash star on psaworldtour.com