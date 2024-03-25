Soon Huat- Shevon claim mixed doubles title at Swiss Open

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie upset their higher ranked opponents Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei to clinch the 2024 Swiss Open mixed doubles title, the first of the season for the pair.

In the all-Malaysian match played at the St Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Soon Huat-Lai Jemie produced a flawless performance to overcome Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-16, 21-13 in straight sets.

Soon Huat- Lai Jemie kept pressing their opponents right from the start and though Tang Jie-Ee Wei had produced a splendid display of badminton in the semifinals, they failed to recover from the early setback and continued to present their opponents with easy points.

The pair were certainly delighted with their first title after seven tournaments since January.

Both pairs will continue to accumulate points in search of a top 10 placing that will ensure their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics later this year.