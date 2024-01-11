Tunku Abdul Rahman charts new path with Johor racing next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim has announced his racing team, Johor Motorsport Racing (JMR), will be parting ways with Triple Eight Race Engineering and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport next year.

Tunku Abdul Rahman also expressed immense pride in his achievements with Triple Eight and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the hard work of everyone he encountered over the years.

“After an unforgettable six years full of memories working alongside @tripleeightraceengineering and @mercedesamgmotorsport, I have decided the time has come for me to take a new direction in 2025 with @johor.racing.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had a relationship with Triple Eight since 2017, and they have supported me every step of the way since the beginning of my racing career in 2019. Without them, JMR would not be the internationally recognised racing team that it is today,” he said in an Instagram post today.

Looking ahead, Tunku Abdul Rahman emphasised that his main focus is to build a home-based team aimed at nurturing local talent in all aspects of motorsport in Malaysia while supporting growth within the country.

“This is a direction that has always been important to me and something I’ve aimed for from the beginning. I’m excited to see what these new opportunities in 2025 will bring.

“Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me; your support has fuelled my fire and motivated me as I chase my dreams, and I hope I can continue to make you proud,” he added.