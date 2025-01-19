THE largest jackpot in the country at over RM121.73 million has finally been won during yesterday’s draw.

According to Sports Toto Malaysia in its Facebook account, the jackpot was won by multiple winners with three winners winning a share of RM34.92 million each.

The three winners won via Standard Bet, System Play 11 and System Play 12 tickets respectively.

While the remaining RM16.96 million were won by multiple winners via the EZ-Bet system tickets.

Yesterday, the country had witnessed a lottery fever on Saturday as punters formed long queues at Sports Toto outlets nationwide, all hoping to claim the record-breaking RM120 million Supreme 6/58 jackpot.

A viral video recorded by netizen at an unidentified Sports Toto outlets, saw a sea of people queing up by at least 50 meters to try their hand at buying the winning ticket.

The historic prize, the largest in Sports Toto’s history, has surpassed the previous record of RM97.75 million set in 2022, which saw winners from Penang and Selangor.

