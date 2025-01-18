MALAYSIA witnessed a lottery fever on Saturday as punters formed long queues at Sports Toto outlets nationwide, all hoping to claim the record-breaking RM120 million Supreme 6/58 jackpot.
A viral video recorded by netizen at an unidentified Sports Toto outlets, saw a sea of people queing up by at least 50 meters to try their hand at buying the winning ticket.
The historic prize, the largest in Sports Toto’s history, has surpassed the previous record of RM97.75 million set in 2022, which saw winners from Penang and Selangor.
As of 7pm, which is the closing time for today’s draw, the prize money for Supreme 6/58 Jackpot stood at RM120.088 million.
Sports Toto CEO Nerine Tan had earlier said, the rapidly increasing jackpot has sparked a surge in ticket sales over the past fortnight.
“With more people buying tickets, the chances of someone winning are also higher.
“This weekend, a lucky winner may claim this significant prize before Chinese New Year.
“Winning the jackpot could transform the winner’s life, as well as the lives of their family,” she said.
