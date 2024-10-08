A recent report by Employment Hero has highlighted a growing concern in Malaysia’s workforce, with 67% of employees now grappling with burnout.

The 2024 Wellness at Work Report, which surveyed 1,015 Malaysian employees, revealed a sharp increase in burnout levels from 58% in 2022 to 67% in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for improved mental health support and workplace wellness programs.

The report identifies Millennials as the most affected group, with 69% experiencing burnout, followed closely by Gen-Z employees at 64%.

The primary factor contributing to this widespread burnout is the challenge of maintaining a work-life balance, with 55% of respondents rating their work-life balance as poor or average.

The report found that 58% of fully remote employees rated their work-life balance as above average, compared to 44% of hybrid workers and 42% of in-office employees.

Ben Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Employment Hero, commented on the findings:

“The findings of our 2024 Wellness at Work Report clearly show that it’s time for employers to consider embracing remote working and flexible arrangements more fully.”

The report suggests that flexible working arrangements, including remote work, could be a key solution to the rising burnout issue.

A significant 88% of knowledge workers expressed a desire to work remotely at least one day per week.

The report also notes that remote and hybrid working arrangements generally offer better work-life balance and financial benefits for most Malaysians.

Financial stress is another major factor driving burnout, with only 53% of employees feeling on track with their financial goals, and 49% believing that their workplaces are not doing enough to support them amid rising living costs.

Despite these challenges, the report found that 52% of employees rated their employer’s commitment to improving overall health and well-being as above average, and 77% of Malaysians expressed satisfaction with their working relationship with their managers.

