Customer in Penang shop brawl spotted promoting restaurant chain’s food products

ANYONE these days can rise to fame, even for the wrong reasons, thanks to the power of social media.

One video provoked the ire of netizens after seeing a man recently involved in a scuffle at a shop in Penang featured in a promotional video for a local restaurant chain.

The video, reposted on X by @Cikgu_Anep, showed one of the men involved in the brawl, promoting a pre-made frozen meat product for the well-known local eatery chain Pak Mat Western Cafe.

The video originally posted on the restaurant chain’s TikTok page has been removed at the time of writing.

ALSO READ: Case closed: From grocery store fight to handshake for unity

Netizens aired their dissatisfactions, bashing the restaurant chain for taking on a man now famous for fighting in a store to promote their products, calling out the eatery for making such an individual “famous.”

Earlier, a video featuring a scuffle between a shopkeeper and a customer recently went viral, with the customer believed to have been drunk at the time.

In the video, the customer slams his helmet onto the cashier and challenges the shopkeeper to a fight, “one-on-one” but the fight was dominated by the shopkeeper, landing punches until he ended the three-round altercation with a strike to the knee.

The case was finally settled after both parties reached a deal to withdraw their reports after a meeting with the investigating officer on June 10.

The case has since been classified as No Further Action (NFA).

ALSO READ: Brawl between allegedly drunk individual and shopkeeper in Penang goes viral