A recent popular video on X has shown a bunch of drivers assembling and attacking an elderly guy in broad daylight, sparking indignation throughout the internet.

An enraged driver wearing jeans and a t-shirt was seen assaulting the elderly man in the video provided by user @MohamadYusofBi6.

Additionally, the driver struck the elderly man’s car with his fist during the altercation, forcing him to stumble back a little.

When the old man’s passenger noticed, he raced up and tried to talk sense into the driver, but before he knew it, two more men surrounded him from a silver Hilux.

The situation worsened when one of the men getting out of the Hilux smacked the passenger and the driver kicked the elderly man in the stomach.

A netizen stated that the old man was to blame, even though it’s unclear what exactly started the incident.

Based on information obtained, a netizen claimed that the elderly guy had struck a red light and collided with a van containing many students, resulting in injuries.

She further added that the elderly man smelled strongly of alcohol and attempted to leave the scene.

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan of the Kajang district stated in a statement that police had not yet received a report on the event that happened at a traffic signal at Pelangi Semenyih 2, according to Sinar Harian.

He continued by saying that the old man’s Proton Saga’s brakes failed, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a school bus and a BMW.

The public discussed the villagers’ treatment of the old guy in great detail in the comment section.

A commenter stated, “It has nothing to do with age. It begs the question: Why is beating people necessary? Make an insurance claim if there was an accident.”

In the meantime, someone else declared, “Stupid. Act like a gangster towards an elderly man, but how about someone of equal standing? He’d probably be the first one to hide in the car. He should have taken the issue to the police station to settle it.”