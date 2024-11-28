TRUE friends are hard to come by, especially friends who would help you when you’re in a bind.

Recently, a group of young men displayed true camaraderie when they lifted their friend who was in a wheelchair at a wedding.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral shared by @mnaz02, a group of friends could be seen pushing their friend who was sitting on a wheelchair.

However, there were steps on the wedding dais which proved to be a challenge for the wheelchair-bound friend.

Without wasting a second, the group of young men came together and hoisted the entire wheelchair, with the friend in it, carrying it carefully down the steps, before placing the wheelchair safely on the ground.

The video, which has garnered 3.6 million views and over 3,000 comments from netizens who were moved by the friendship of the young men.

Many commented that such friendships are difficult to find and such a friend is truly a best friend for life.

“It’s true, a best friend for life and the hereafter. Not everyone gets a relationship like this,” commented @jajaquen.

“If this is how your friendship is, may it last all the way to paradise. Having a friend who’s there through thick and thin isn’t easy to find. Some only show up when they need you. Cherish a friendship like this,” gushed @nurixnurul.

Many women also took to the comments to share that they admire friendships between men as it is very sweet and healthy.

“That’s why I love seeing male friendships; they’re so cute and healthy. Whenever I see my partner with his friends, it makes my heart happy because their friendship is just so adorable,” commented @itsnunaa.

What an amazing friendship!

