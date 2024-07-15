NO matter in a divorce, the children always come first.

Ever since biotech entreprenuer Dr. Jezamine Lim confirm her divorce application to husband stand-up comedian and actor Harith Iskander, Malaysians were taken aback but the couple have kept things under wraps as of now.

Recently, a post on Instagram by Jezamine showed her family participating in a pickleball tournament.

“It’s my second pickle game and we are playing a tournament! Little Zydane(my partner) totally enjoyed it.

ALSO READ: Dr Jezamine files for divorce against Harith Iskander after 14 years of marriage

“He was the tiniest and played against adults - and we won one game!” she said in her post dated on Saturday (July 13).

The couple’s split was announced last week on July 9 after reports confirmed Jezamine filing for divorce at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court.

They tied the knot on June 12, 2010 and have three children together who are Zander Xayne, 14, Alessandra Jayne, 11 and Zydane Zayne, 9.