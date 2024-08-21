ANIMAL advocates in China are devastated after discovering several stray cats severely injured or killed by steel darts.

According to South China Morning Post, the disturbing incident occurred in Qinqin Home, a residential area in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, drawing widespread condemnation from the local community.

On August 13, volunteers stumbled upon a stray cat with ten steel darts lodged in its head, chest and back.

Despite their swift efforts to save the animal, which had been a familiar and beloved figure in the neighbourhood for three years, it succumbed to its injuries after 90 minutes of emergency treatment at a veterinary clinic.

Witnesses reported that the cat, known for its gentle nature, had been a part of the community which cares for local strays, including routine spaying and vaccination.

The following day, two more cats were found suffering from similar abuse.

A two-month-old kitten, weighing under a kilogram, was discovered with darts embedded in its head and chest. The other cat had a dart lodged in its tail. The kitten was rushed into surgery and transferred to intensive care, while the other cat underwent surgery to remove the dart and is currently stable.

A decomposing cat with a dart embedded in its body was found in the same area by the volunteers.

One local resident expressed her outrage, stating, “Shooting stray cats with darts is unforgivable. I am furious. I want to find whoever did this and report them to the police.”

Pinjunsanzhimao, a Zhejiang-based online influencer and stray cat rescuer, voiced her concern over the situation, emphasising the potential risks to the broader community.

“We are afraid more cats will be hurt, and what if he shoots humans one day? The offender must be punished for the sake of those innocent animals and the safety of the local community,” she was quoted as saying.

Authorities have detained a suspect, reportedly in his early 20s and believed to be the son of an executive at a state-owned shipping company. He is yet to be punished.

In China, stray cats are classified as feral under the Wild Animals Protection Law and are not covered by the country’s Anti-Animal Abuse Law. This legal gap often results in minimal protection for such animals.