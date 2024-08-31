Kedahan’s RM372 nasi kandar platter chomps out Ashwad’s record

JUST two weeks after Ashwad Fat Burger set a nasi kandar record with a RM350 plate, a new contender from Kedah has stepped up and raised the bar even higher.

Ashwad’s feat surpasses the previous record held by Singaporean TikToker Zermatt Neo, who finished a RM300 plate of nasi kandar.

However, the latest solo diner stunned everyone at Nasi Kandar Sulaiman with a plate valued at RM372, smashing the previous record.

The impressive feat, which was completed under 1 hour 15 minutes, included squids, prawns, fish head, squid eggs, fish eggs and five servings of rice.

“Record broken at RM372.

“Wow, one person ate it all,” Nasi Kandar Sulaiman wrote on its Facebook page.

“A Kedahan suddenly showed up saying he wanted to break the record. Maybe it’s because of Merdeka.

“He mentioned having experience eating large portions on a platter. We didn’t expect anyone else to come and break the record. Either way, it was absolutely impressive!” it said.

The restaurant also included the breakdown of the RM372 meal:

Squid: RM8.50 x 25

Prawns: RM8.50 x 10

Fish head: RM35

2 squid eggs: RM16

2 fish eggs: RM16

Rice: RM1.50 x 5

Netizens were quick to comment, praising the Kedahan’s hearty appetite and impressive feat.

One user called MohdNazir WanAhmad wrote: “This one is impressive, five servings of rice. The previous person who broke the record mainly just ate the side dishes. Congrats!”

“Next time, get 10 fish heads and 50 prawns,” Musyrif Abu Bakar commented.