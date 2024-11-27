MALAYSIANS are known for being kind and generous. If someone is in need, we are always banding up to help said person out.

And good Samaritans can be found everywhere. Just like this sweet Malaysian vendor who would sell drinks at a discounted price to trash collectors.

An anonymous person took to Facebook page MamaClub to share her encounter with the vendor.

In the post, she shared that during her lunch, she had visited a street lined with food trucks and stalls selling multicultural delicacies.

She encountered a Malay woman running a Malay food stall which sold nasi lemak, traditional kuih, fried snacks like keropok, and a variety of colorful drinks.

When choosing her food, the woman observed two interesting transactions: a customer who looked like an office worker stopped by the stall, purchased a blue jelly beverage and was charged RM3.

Later on, two trash collectors approached the stall to purchase drinks. They ordered the same beverage as the previous customer and were charged RM1!

The workers had a look of surprise on their faces at the price and even proceeded to purchase two more drinks, leaving the stall with a huge smile on their face.

The woman shared that she was mystified by why the Malay vendor had charged her customers differently.

Puzzled, she asked the vendor, “How much is the drink?”

“RM3 per cup,” replied the vendor.

Unable to hold back her curiosity, she asked the vendor why she had only charged the trash collectors RM1.

“The regular price is RM3, but their job is tough, and the weather is so hot, so I gave them a discount to make it easier for them,” said the Malay vendor.

Touched by the vendor’s kindness, the woman couldn’t help but admire how the vendor was looking out for others within their means.

“Life is not easy for anyone, so it’s heartwarming to see people helping and looking out for one another within their means.

“Wishing this kind Kakak a lifetime of happiness and peace!”What a sweet gesture! We hope the vendor will be blessed with more customers for her generosity

