A Malaysian woman recently caused a stir on social media when she revealed her jaw-dropping parking fee—a staggering four-figure amount.

In a video posted online, Yaya Tasha documented her encounter with a parking autopay machine.

The footage shows her entering her vehicle’s license plate number and waiting as the machine displayed her parking details.

The results? Tasha had entered the parking lot at 3.39 am on Dec 31, 2024, and only returned to claim her car on Jan 13, 2025.

She had parked her vehicle for a total of 13 days, 17 hours, and 60 minutes—and the price for that extended stay was an eye-watering RM2,084!

The video has since gone viral, amassing over 466,600 views and more than 150 comments from stunned netizens.

Many expressed their shock and compared the parking fees to a month’s salary or a month’s house rental.

“This is the price of renting a house,” exclaimed Hassan.F.

A few amused netizens even comically suggested that she ought to hire them as part-time drivers with that amount.

“If it’s RM2,084, it’s better for you to hire me as a part-time driver. I’ll take care of the car, pick you up at the lobby, wash and detail the car, carry your bags, and even take you out for meals,” commented Muhammad Roy.

A few also inquired if Tasha had parked her vehicle at the Preferred Parking which is an exclusive parking facility for people who drive to KLIA, hence the exorbitant price.

