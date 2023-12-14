A man has questioned fellow fathers online who should be responsible to fork out the money after he had to pay the entire hospital bill for his baby’s birth.

In the post which has since gone viral on X, the clearly dissatisfied man posed this question:

“Husbands everywhere, please help answer my predicament. When your wives get pregnant, who should be the one to pay the hospital bill and prenatal massages?

“My wife wants to claim those as my responsibility but I feel it should be split as it takes two to make a baby.”

He continues to question why the responsibility of paying the bill falls on him.

The post which has gotten 1.1 million views was filled with readers who were horrified by the man’s question.

“The bill should be shared with your parents and in-laws because you produced a grandchild for them. Don’t forget to claim it with your siblings because you made a nephew for them. The village head should also take part to pay for the bill as you have added a new person to the village,” commented a netizen sarcastically.

“Are you kidding? If both of you made the baby, why is she the only one carrying the baby for nine months, contracting and getting stitched up. She’s already risking her life to give birth to your child,” said a clearly furious netizen.