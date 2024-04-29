Missing Utah cat takes surprise delivery to California

A Utah family’s missing cat, Galeana, has a tail (and a box) to tell after being accidentally shipped hundreds of miles away in an Amazon return package.

Galeana, known for her love of boxes, vanished from her Utah home earlier this month.

After a frantic search, the family received the “most insanely amazing news” nearly a week later: Galeana was finally found safe and sound in California!

It turned out, the curious feline had snuck into one of their return packages – a large box containing steel-toed work boots.

Thankfully, the box wasn’t completely sealed, allowing Galeana to breathe.

Fortunately, an eagle-eyed Amazon worker spotted Galeana upon opening the package.

Additionally, they took her to a vet, where her microchip revealed her true owners.

“I didn’t believe it at first and thought it was a prank,“ said Carrie Clark, Galeana’s relieved owner, who then embarked on a 1,000-mile journey to reunite with her furry friend.

The reunion was heartwarming, with Clark describing Galeana instantly relaxing in her arms.

Luckily, the weather gods were smiling – mild temperatures ensured Galeana’s unplanned boxcar journey from Utah to California wasn’t a temperature nightmare.

