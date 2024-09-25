THE customer is always right, as the saying goes. Eateries rely on customers’ feedback to keep their business running, whether they may or may not agree with their input.

These days, with the power of social media spreading information like wildfire, one customer’s review may bring about good fortune or negatively impact a restaurant’s business.

A western food eatery located in Petaling Jaya recently expressed their grouses on Facebook following a customer’s review of their fish and chips.

In the review, posted on social media, the customer voiced out her complaints regarding the dish she ordered, claiming that the fried fish in the fish and chips had “more batter than fish”.

According to the image of the receipt attached, the dish came up to a total of RM33.

Another image attached showed the scraps of the fish and chips on the table, indicated to be the excess “batter”.

The eatery then got wind of the complaint and accused the customer of sharing their dissatisfaction on social media instead of bringing up the issue to them directly.

“Why didn’t you send us a message directly - or even complain to us on the spot so we can provide a full refund?” the eatery said in their post.

Netizens were split on the topic, some agreeing with the customer and advising the eatery to heed her advice for improvement while others criticised her for sharing a negative review publicly without letting the eatery know about the issue at hand.