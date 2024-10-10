ACCORDING to the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), a car that you choose should not cost more than your annual salary.

So, if your monthly income is RM3,000, the car of your choice should cost you around RM36,000 (or less!).

But sometimes, we aspire to drive a vehicle that’s more flashy, and that is what this Malaysian was aspiring for, with a RM3,000 salary.

Car salesman @umar_othmann took to Threads to share his brief conversation with a man who was hoping to secure a Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+.

The four-year-old luxurious car came with a hefty price of RM312,000, as per the screenshot.

The aspiring young man then shared the details of his salary, which was RM3,000 to which Umar responded, “The down payment is already hundreds of thousands sir”.

A quick math revealed that the monthly installment for the car will have you forking out RM3,161!

And that is after you paid the mandatory 10 percent down payment. The monthly car loan payments are more than what the young man earns.

Frustrated about the young folks who attempt to purchase more than their pay grade vehicles, Umar took to his post to lament about the situation.

“Frustrating with these young people who are just starting out.

“Big ambitions, wanting to buy a car with monthly payments that are higher than their salary.

“This is the kind of thing you have to face and control your emotions when dealing with people like this. Sigh,” he lamented.

The thread has since attracted the attention of Malaysians who couldn’t help but share their surprise regarding the young man’s choice in cars.

“Even with my income of RM5,000 to RM6,000 a month, I’m scared to buy a car on loan. I just use whatever I can afford. Hahaha. How do these young people even think of buying expensive cars? Are they living in a delusion?” wondered @yatz_ijat.

“With a salary like that, even getting into debt makes us scared. ?? It’s true what they say: Better to be broke as long as you look stylish,” commented @sydqnfal.

