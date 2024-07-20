AN 18-year-old, terminally ill Taiwanese man missed his final chance to see his family after a vehicle blocked the ambulance transporting him home.

A Facebook post shared by a distraught user on July 9, revealed that her boyfriend’s brother, suffering from late-stage cancer, was en route to spend his last days at home, South China Morning Post reported.

However, the ambulance was stalled when an SUV blocked the lane, ignoring the siren and flashing lights.

ALSO READ: SUV blocks ambulance with siren on in Kuching

A video of the incident that ignited widespread anger online showed a clear lane adjacent to the ambulance, prompting questions about why the SUV driver didn’t use it.

According to a Taiwan news portal, the patient had intracranial pressure, which made it dangerous to switch lanes and risk worsening his condition.

He passed away before reaching home.

His grieving family has shared a video online displaying the SUV’s number plate, hoping to identify the driver.

They said that they hoped for the driver to attend the memorial service and offer an apology.

Police said that if the SUV driver is found guilty of blocking the ambulance, they could face a fine of NT$3,600 (approx. RM515) and have their driving licence revoked.

“This driver delayed a life-saving effort.

“A mere fine is not enough to serve as a deterrent or compensation,” one Facebook user wrote.

“No matter the situation, not yielding to an ambulance on the road is a disregard for life,” another commented.

ALSO READ: Widow of Iban singer forgives driver who blocked ambulance path following family’s apology