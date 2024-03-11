Two men sweep away firework debris post-Deepavali, earning netizens’ praise

TWO individuals’ post-Deepavali clean up has warmed netizens hearts, with many praising their thoughtfulness.

Eventhough the festivities have ended, the duo enthusiastically got to work cleaning up the debris.

A TikTok video by @boy39392 showed two young Indian men working hard sweeping firecracker debris from the road at a residential area.

The location was undisclosed in the post.

Netizens commended the young men’s considerate gesture, saying others should take a leaf out of their book, looking after their surroundings.

“This is how it should be. Clean up after playing with firecrackers.

“Together, we maintain the cleanliness of our neighbourhoods,” a commenter said.

“In my housing area, my neighbours would leave the remnants and the packaging on the streets,” a user lamented.

“When the cleaners resume their duties, they will be happy seeing (the clean streets),” another netizen said.

