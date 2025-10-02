RECENTLY, a man’s video of several eateries leaving their water tanks uncovered caused a stir online, with many divided on the issue.

@richdadwilliam shared his Instagram reel showing a row of uncovered water tanks propped on top of the eateries’ roofs.

“Anything could get into the water!,” William fearfully observed in his video, adding in his caption that he did not think he was “overreacting” upon seeing the water tanks.

According to some users, the eateries are believed to be located in the Sri Petaling area.

Netizens were split on the topic, some siding with William expressing their horror and others disagreeing with his video, calling his claims “baseless.”

Many users in the comments section claim that the water tanks on top are used to collect water for the premises’ toilets.

“The restaurants’ tap water is from an incoming water supply and not from these tanks and these are used mainly for the toilets,” a user claimed.

“Its illegal to use water tank supply for drinking water hence for drinking water, it comes from direct water supply. Water tank usually supplies to toilets. All these are true unless the owner modified the pipings,” a netizen alleged.

