REMEMBER the viral video of a woman wrecking a Honda City with a brick after she allegedly failed to pay her car loan?

If you’re interested in the leftovers of said car, well we have good news: the damaged car is now up for sale!

Ishaq Marazi took to his Facebook page on Dec 5 to share a post of the viral damaged car which is apparently up for auction.

He also inserted photographs of the vehicle, which appears to be in a rather bad shape.

According to the post, the green City has been auctioned at a starting price of RM2,000 and is a 16-year-old car.

“The viral car. Cheaper than the RXZ. Auction RM2,000. Honda City 2008. On or not on?” said Ishaq in his caption.

The Facebook post has since attracted quite a bit of attention from Malaysian netizens who took to the comment section to crack a few jokes.

“This is the full spec, bro! Comes with a front and rear sunroof, open-air air conditioning, can even be turned into a pickup truck! If you don’t get it, you’re really missing out!” joked Mohd Sopie Azizan.

“Buy it, then sell the spare parts and make a profit!” suggested Syakir Syazwan.

Many also commented that the vehicle would be a waste of purchase as it would cost more to fix the damages.

“The repair is even more expensive than the car itself!” commented Nik Mohd Akram.

